CHEO dealing with big spike in patient visits

It’s been crowded at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) emergency department lately, with patient volume up about 15 per cent compared to this same time last year.

With an increased number of patients, CHEO is asking families who come to Emergency to prepare for longer-than-usual waits. Hospital staff are doing whatever they can to accommodate the higher patient volume.

"Everyone is covering more hours to make sure the department is well-staffed," said Dr. Sarah Reid, a pediatric emergency physician.

CHEO staff have reported a steady increase in the total number of Emergency Department visits over the last several years.

"There's not one thing in particular that's bringing the patients in," said Reid. "The nice weather has probably extended our summer injury visits. This time of year we always have an increase in viral infections as children go back to school."

Another big contributor to the high patient volume are parents bringing in kids who probably don’t need to be there. “Low acuity” patients are not in need of emergency care, and Paddy Moore, CHEO’s communications specialist, said the number of low acuity patients from Oct. 1-15 were about 45 per cent of the total.

That’s high, according to Dr. Reid, who said the average number of low acuity patients for a pediatric emergency department is more like 35 to 40 per cent.

CHEO advised that many common conditions can actually be managed safely at home or in a primary care provider’s office, with no need for a trip to the emergency department.

Conditions which probably don’t require an emergency department visit may include fever in healthy and vaccinated children who are “generally well and playful when the fever is brought down with ibuprofen or acetaminophen,” breathing problems due to nasal congestion and cough, common cold symptoms, or mild asthma symptoms that respond to puffers, or vomiting or diarrhea that occurs less than 3-4 times per day, or ongoing diarrhea after stomach flu, which can last up to two weeks.