Helicopter flight a training opportunity for forces
Flight for promotional video saw soldiers repel out of helicopter at Canadian Tire Centre.
Canada’s military covered the cost for an event that saw soldiers repelling onto the roof of the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night, but they were happy to do so.
A CH-146 Griffon helicopter swooped in over the Canadian Tire Centre before several soldiers slid down ropes from the copter. The exercise was filmed and will be used for a video as part of Armed Forces appreciation night next Thursday.
Evan Koronewski, spokesperson for the Canadian Forces, said that for the crew and aircraft from 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron in Petawawa, it’s actually a rare opportunity.
“This type of low-flying provides invaluable training for CH-146 helicopter personnel to maintain high levels of flight proficiency within an urban area,” he said.
He said as a result the forces were happy to absorb the cost.
“The cost of yesterday’s flying was absorbed by the Squadron’s training budget.”