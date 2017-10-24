Helicopter flight a training opportunity for forces

Canada’s military covered the cost for an event that saw soldiers repelling onto the roof of the Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday night, but they were happy to do so.



A CH-146 Griffon helicopter swooped in over the Canadian Tire Centre before several soldiers slid down ropes from the copter. The exercise was filmed and will be used for a video as part of Armed Forces appreciation night next Thursday.



Evan Koronewski, spokesperson for the Canadian Forces, said that for the crew and aircraft from 427 Special Operations Aviation Squadron in Petawawa, it’s actually a rare opportunity.