Keep Ottawa Warm campaign hoping for better year

An earlier start and more business involvement for the upcoming Keep Ottawa Warm clothing drive has organizers optimistic they will exceed last year’s collection total.

Last year’s drive started in late January and collected around 800 pieces of clothing for men, women and children, including winter hats, coats, scarves, boots, and other items to help keep them warm.

To do better this year, Ottawa Special Events, the organizing body behind the drive, will start collecting more than two months sooner on Nov. 1.

Another difference is they have been accepting partnerships with local businesses who have asked to serve as clothing dropoff locations, rather than all the donations having to come in to Ottawa Special Events itself.

“My phone is going off the hook,” said Michael Wood, a partner at Ottawa Special Events, explaining that 10 businesses called up asking to be involved in the first day since the clothing drive was announced. “We don’t really know how much will come in, but having all these other businesses and having them all reach out ... it’s like a spider web.”

Last year’s Keep Ottawa Warm event was organized on the spur of the moment. Wood said he was inspired to start the drive after meeting a homeless person, but having nothing to offer him.