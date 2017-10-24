Ottawa looking at new road standard saving money and cyclists

The city is updating its recommended designs for arterial roads, doing away with medians, giving cyclists more protected space all while saving money.

In a report presented to planning committee Tuesday, head of traffic services Phil Landry laid out the recommendations, created as part of the ‘Building Better and Smarter Suburbs’ review, for the cross-section of major roads.

The most significant changes are the recommendations planners eliminate medians on streets with speed limits at or below 70 km/h, and drastically reduce the size of the medians on roads with speed limits at or above 80 km/h.

It also recommended moving cycle tracks off the road. “Over the last five to six years, we’ve moved away from having on-road cycle tracks,” said Landry. Moving them onto the boulevard provides “enhanced security and safety” for cyclists, he said.

Both moves make sense from a cost perspective. In May, the city realized it could save $41 per metre by moving the cycle tracks off the road—something many cyclists prefer—and another $275 per metre by eliminating medians. Staff calculate these two design updates alone could save the city up to $12 million on arterial roads already approved under the master plan.

The plans function primarily as a recommended layout, rather than a binding rule, and there were a number of layouts presented that would work in different contexts. But the idea, said Landry, was to provide planners with “a sort of toolbox” of best practice plans.

“These will be the plans that our designers will be using,” he said. “Basically, it’s trying to rebuild the suburbs and make them more livable.”

Coun. Stephen Blais said that the consistency across different roads will help both drivers and cyclists behave more safely around one another.