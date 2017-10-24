Ottawa Police pay out nearly $850K for pedestrian crash

The city has paid out nearly $850,000 to two pedestrians were hit by a police officer in a crash on Elgin Street in 2013.

The two victims of the crash—at the time, a 73-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man—were hit by a police officer in a cruiser driving south along Elgin Street, at the intersection with Sparks Street, on September 6, 2013. The woman suffered serious injuries, including a broken arm, while the man suffered a concussion.

Deputy city solicitor David White confirmed on Tuesday that the payment was, in fact, related to the 2013 incident.

The city has paid out a total of $848,978.26 between September 2013 and April 2017, when the claim was closed. That represents the overwhelming majority of the over $861,000 that the city has paid out in claims that were not brought to court. A further $9,058 was paid this year to fix damages related to forced entry.

The identity of both victims, as well as the identity of the officer involved, are confidential, per city policy regarding legal services.

The Special Investigations Unit cleared the Ottawa police officer who was driving the vehicle, after finding that the pedestrians were in the crosswalk when the light turned green. The report found that, based on interviews with the driver and nine witnesses, that there was “no reasonable grounds” to suggest the driver was driving dangerously.

The money was paid as statutory accident benefits, also known as “no-fault benefits” because they do not necessarily arise out of a lawsuit, and do not necessarily reflect who is at fault in the accident. “These Statutory Accident Benefits are required to be paid pursuant to the Insurance Act regardless of fault, ie. on a no fault basis,” said the city’s legal services department in an email.