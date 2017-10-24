Ottawa Public Health wants temporary injection site made permanent

Ottawa Public Health is hoping to make their temporary supervised injection site at 179 Clarence more permanent.



The agency will asking the Board of Health next week to apply to Health Canada for their own exemption.

The request comes as the renovation process continues to delay the opening of the permanent site at Sandy Hill.

“We are still waiting to hear back from the province in terms of approving us to go forward to put tender out to get our renovations,” said Rob Boyd, director of the Oasis program at Sandy Hill. “Once we get approval, we need to put it out to tender, so that’s going to take a couple weeks.

“It’s what the process takes, unfortunately.”

An official Health Canada exemption would allow the city’s public health body to explore a number of options relating to harm reduction services. Earlier this fall OPH put a request in with the city to purchase a van that would “allow OPH to explore the option of a Mobile Supervised Injection Service in 2018.”

It would also solve one of the key issues with the interim exemption arrangement. The interim exemption would technically end the day that Sandy Hill started offering services, which meant that transitioning could leave some people unable to access services.

It will also give Sandy Hill time to explore what other services they offer, given that “so much has changed in the last eight months,” said Boyd.

Currently, said Boyd, they are working on getting an amendment to their exemption that would allow for drug testing. They are also working on getting an amendment that would allow users to snort drugs on the premises.

“None of the Ontario sites currently allow the snorting of drugs under their exemptions,” he said. “But it feels like that would be a fairly obvious one for us to amend.”

Those focuses are taking a backseat to just getting the site open, he said.