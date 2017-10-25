Canada's Indigenous population growing but in need of better housing

Canada’s Indigenous population is growing, younger than the rest of the country and more likely to live in substandard housing.

There are nearly 1.7 million people in Canada who identified as Indigenous with 977.000 First Nations people, 587,000 Metis and 65,000 Inuit. They represent 4.9 per cent of the Canadian population, nearly double where it was two decades ago.

Statistics Canada released the new numbers as part of census Wednesday morning, showing the Indigenous population grew 42 per cent in the last decade.

Sadly many Indigenous Canadians are living in substandard or crowded housing.

“One in five of Aboriginal people lived in a house that required major repairs compared to six per cent of the population at large,” said analyst Thomas Anderson.



That number is highest among the Inuit and lowest among the Metis. Indigenous people are also more likely to live in housing in need of major repair if they’re living on reserve.

Longer life expectancy, higher birth rates and more people identifying with their Indigenous heritage are all part of the population surge, but the agency isn’t clear which factor is most important.

“It’s hard to disentangle it. There is both these natural causes, higher rates of fertility, and changes in self reported identification,” said Anderson.



He said the population growth is happening in every part of the country and among all Indigenous people.



“There is growth within the Aboriginal population sort of everywhere. There is growth in the north, in the south. There is growth on reserve and off reserve, there is growth in cities and in rural areas.”