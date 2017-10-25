High-profile Ottawa chef admits to sexual harassment

One of the biggest names in Ottawa’s culinary scene is outing himself as a harasser of women and apologizing for his actions.



Matt Carmichael, the chef behind Datsun, El Camino and Riveria sent a statement to media announcing he entered a rehab program this summer.



“I have chosen to be in therapy for drug and alcohol rehabilitation since June 2017 and I am currently clean,” he said. “I have handed over the operation of my business to the management team who acted immediately upon discovering my addiction.’



Carmichael said in the statement that he had been inappropriate with staff before entering rehab and wanted to apologize.



“I have no role in the daily operations. I have sexually harassed women with inappropriate comments,” he said. “In a clear state of sobriety, I feel its full effect and to the women I have harassed, I apologize.”