Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson criticizes Bill 62

Mayor Jim Watson has sent a letter to Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard sharply criticizing the Quebec government's passing of Bill 62, which bars individuals who choose to cover their face from receiving public services.

Watson described the legislation as "a thinly-veiled appeal to populist sentiment." He also made reference—possibly with an eye south of the border—to "the divisive effects of similar efforts to which we have been witness of late.

"This regressive legislation is an infringement of the fundamental Charter Right of freedom of individuals to express their reliegion in the manner they choose and discriminates against women who choose to express that freedom," wrote Watson.

"Residents of the City of Ottawa interact regularly with government services in the City of Gatineau and I am saddened that, in doing so, they will not enjoy the same freedoms as they do in Ottawa.

He told Coulliard—and in effect reassured Ottawa residents— that the freedom to cover one's face will be protected in the city.

"I trust you have no expectation that the City of Ottawa's bus drivers, who also serve residents of the City of Gatineau, will take any steps to enforce this legislation and, to be abundantly clear, they will be instructed not to," said Watson.