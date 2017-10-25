See a green flashing siren? Pull over, city reminds

The city is launching an education campaign, reminding people to pull over for volunteer firefighters when you see their green flashing sirens.

Mayor Jim Watson and a handful of rural councillors made the announcement Wednesday morning and unveiled new street signs that will be placed on roads leading into smaller rural villages outside the downtown core.

“Most people in Ottawa, and the country, have no idea that the green light represents a volunteer firefighter on their way to a fire,” said Watson. “I’ve heard that people see this green light and they have no idea what it means, so they just keep on driving.”

Acting fire chief Kim Ayotte agreed, saying that “it just became more evident that we needed to promote it more.”

Ayotte said the campaign was not in response to specific issues, but more that it became apparent that very few people knew what the green flashing lights meant.

There are 475 volunteer firefighters in Ottawa, primarily serving the rural areas of the city.

Thirty-eight signs will be posted in five rural wards. The city also produced a video campaign that will be posted on its website and distributed on social media.