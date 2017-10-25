Stanley Cup monument to be officialy unveiled Saturday
Monument honours the man who named hockey's greatest prize.
You won’t be able to lift this one above your head regardless of how good a skater you are, but the Lord Stanley Memorial Monument in downtown Ottawa will open this weekend.
The monument, designed last year by a Montreal-based team called Covit/Nguyen/NORR, is a tribute to Lord Frederick Stanley, one of the original inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame and the creator of the iconic Stanley Cup.
The unveiling ceremony, set to begin at 6 p.m., will include appearances by Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Lanny McDonald, and Mayor Jim Watson.
The structure< which is largely complete, sits on a small rink, embedded with stainless steel lines reminiscent of skate marks. There will also be 39 granite discs engraved with the names of the Stanley Cup winners from 1893 to 2017.
"I think this going to be, pardon me, a monumental contribution to the city because I know Ottawa residents understand they are, in many ways, trustees for Canadians. I think this monument reaches out to our history and our soul as a country and the role of hockey in it," said George Hunter, president of the Lord Stanley Memorial Monument Inc., the non-profit organization formed in 2010 to create the monument and donate it to the City of Ottawa.
The city donated the land for the monument, with other major partners including the government of Canada, the National Hockey League and the Ottawa Senators. The whole project had a budget of $4.2 million.
"It's not a conventional monument in any way. It's wonderfully located," said Hunter.
The monument has been installed at the corner of Elgin and Sparks Streets, which is not only in an area with heavy foot traffic, but it is also steps away from where Lord Stanley of Preston gifted the Stanley Cup on March 18, 1892.
The unveiling is part of the 2017 celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, but also the 100th anniversary of the National Hockey League and the 25th anniversary of the Ottawa Senators.