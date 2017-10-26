Five things to do in Ottawa on the spookiest weekend of the year

Acres of Terror

If you’re worried about all the sugar that will haunt your children’s teeth next week, maybe start out your spooky Halloweekend with some apples. Cannamore Orchard is putting on its 25th annual “Acres of Terror” event. Take a haunted wagon ride through orchard and visit the “Spooky House” to get yourself ready for Halloween.

Motionball

If you’re in the mood to watch some sports, check out the 8th annual Motionball Charity event—a fundraiser which will feature 400 community members and Special Olympians playing a variety of sports to fundraise for the Special Olympics. Runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carleton University on Saturday, with food, music and prizes available.

Dia de los Muertos

One of the more colourful expressions of Halloween cheer is the annual Dia de los Muertos—Day of the Dead—celebrations in Mexican culture. On Sunday, October 29, the Shenkman Centre is holding a celebration of the holiday, complete with traditional food, art, and music. Runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and children are free.

Lord Stanley’s Gift

If the fall weather has you itching to strap on the blades and pass the puck around on the canal, you can get some of your hockey fix at the unveiling of the Lord Stanley’s Gift monument at the corner of Sparks and Elgin—the same spot where the Stanley Cup was first gifted in 1892. The unveiling is at 6 p.m.

Children’s Halloween Party at Watson’s Mill