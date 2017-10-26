Human cases of West Nile up significantly in 2017

Human cases of West Nile Virus in Ottawa increased tenfold this summer, compared to 2016—the highest number Ottawa Public Health has ever recorded.

All told, there were 20 human cases of the mosquito-born virus this year— a figure that is greater than the total number of cases seen in the city since 2006.

“This year, as everyone knows, we came within a half millimetre of setting an all-time record for rainfall,” said Dr. Monir Taha, an associate medical officer of health at OPH. “The main driver this year was lots of water and sufficient temperature.”

West Nile fluctuates in Ottawa every year, since the city is at the northern edge of the normal range for the type of mosquito that carries the disease. “They’re really at their northern range limit here in Ottawa,” said Taha. “So when weather changes a bit from year to year, that can have a dramatic impact.”

Increasing West Nile rates are also linked to climate change. “Even with climate change, you’re going to get a lot of variability from year to year,” said Taha. “But the trend will be for warmer temperatures, and the mosquitos will be able to extend their range further north.”

Taha said that at least three people required hospitalization for West Nile this year.

Despite the high numbers this year, there are no plans to radically shift the approach, but rather to just keep repeating the same advice: avoid standing water on your property.