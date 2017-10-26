OPP clears Ottawa Police
Chief says time to move past issue
Nine Ottawa Police members that were under OPP investigation for their involvement in the investigation of a training accident have been cleared by the OPP and police chief Charles Bordeleau says it’s time to move on.
Bordeleau sent a statement to officers on Thursday saying the OPP had cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.
Several officers and paramedics were injured in a tactical training unit exercise in Kanata in 2014. That accident lead to the SIU charging three members of the unit with negligence, charges that were eventually dropped.
It was the conduct of the police during that SIU investigation that the OPP were reviewing.
“The O.P.P. investigators found no evidence of any misconduct or wrongdoing that would support charges under the Criminal Code or substantiate charges under the Police Services Act on any of the nine members,” said Bordeleau who called in the OPP after concerns surfaced in the spring.
Bordeleau faced criticism for not suspending any of the members during the investigation.
“I know that this has been a divisive issue both within our organization and in the public at a time when we should be striving to maintain the trust and confidence of the people we serve.”
