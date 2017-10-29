Ottawa collector selling massive animation collection

Peter Adamakos has lived his whole life in animation, and after a lifetime collecting, he’s letting it all go.

Adamakos, a Hunt Club resident and professional animator, has spent decades of his life collecting an estimated 10,000 vintage animation items, as well as collectable movie posters, records, comic books and toys, some of which date back almost a hundred years.

As he stands on one of the largest private collections of animation and movie memorabilia in Canada, he’s decided it’s now time to part with it.

The sale called, “The Animation Celebration,” will be Nov. 4-5 at Algonquin College where people will have a chance to purchase preserved original animation from some of their favourite films and TV shows.

Adamakos’ collection includes model sheets of Donald Duck from 1938, Pluto the Dog from 1942, and even Mickey Mouse from Steamboat Willie, the character’s first cartoon appearance.

He also has original artwork of other classic characters such as Tom and Jerry, the Pink Panther, and many, many others.

"They told me I can't take it with me. Who knew?” said Adamakos, 71. "It's time to sell it. It's time to share it. We've always wanted to share it."

Adamakos can remember loving animation from when he was still in grade school when he made his very first animation. He later started his own award-winning animation company, Disada, which has been in business for more than 30 years.

"I've never wanted to do anything else," he said.

Before he could sell the collection, Adamakos needed to organize it. He and up to 45 volunteers have spent the last two years dating, labeling and writing up descriptions of every piece.

Part of what is raised at the Animation Celebration will go towards three local charities. The main charity to benefit will be the Kidney Foundation of Canada, but Fire Prevention Canada will also be supported.