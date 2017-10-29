Ottawa headed for wettest year on record

It’s raining and it’s pouring. A lot.

Environment Canada issued an official rainfall warning for the Ottawa area on Saturday, with a low-pressure system from the U.S. bringing in 50 to 100 mm of rainfall by Sunday night. The rain is continuing today, with potential for this year to set a new record for annual rain in Ottawa.

"It will be interesting to see. (Monday) afternoon. We will really get an idea of how bad you've been hit," said Trudy Kidd, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

This year is already the second most rainy year on record for Ottawa, with another 2.2mm of rain on Saturday bringing our annual rainfall up to 992 mm, which is only 8.7 mm below the record holding year of 2006. With two months left in the year, Ottawa may set a new record for annual rainfall.

Rainy weather is always potentially dangerous, especially for drivers, so Environment Canada has warned people to be on alert. Watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

"I was looking at where the low pressure system is going and it might actually be raining the hardest in the early hours of Monday morning, possibly into rush hour," said Kidd. "People need to give themselves lots of time to get to work. Drive carefully. You don't want to be in a rush. Give yourself lots of stopping distance."

Environment Canada has warned localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas, a concern shared by the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, who issued a warning of “elevated water levels throughout the Rideau River watershed.”