Canada Science and Tech museum to re-open in Ottawa

After three years of being closed, the Canada Science and Technology Museum is coming back to stimulate your sense and expand your mind.

One of the new featured exhibitsas it welcomes back visitors from its long absence will be “Medical Sensations,” an exhibit that shows off how all five senses, sight, sound, touch, and even taste and smell, have been used in medical diagnosis.

Annie Jacques, Exhibition Interpretation Officer, explained the exhibit had originally been conceived before the museum closure with more of a focus on medical imaging, but they were inspired by the stethoscope as a cornerstone of medical technology.

"We thought that was an interesting twist, how sound allowed us to diagnose patients," said Jacques.

When the museum reopens, it will feature more than 80,000 square feet of redesigned exhibition space, including a 9,200 square foot temporary exhibition hall to accommodate travelling exhibitions.

Medical Sensations will be one of 11 exhibits. The only two exhibits people will recognize from before the closure are the locomotives in the locomotive hall and the Crazy Kitchen experience, which has been part of the museum since it opened in 1967.

"The new museum includes a maker's studio, called Exploratek, along with our demonstration stage which has been moved to the heart of the museum," said Christina Tessier, director general of the museum.

The Medical Sensations exhibit will offer a “multi-sensorial” experience, giving people the chance to think of museums as more than just a place where you look and touch, according to Tessier.

"We use this exhibition as an example of how we can reach out more broadly for people so they can experience the museum in different ways," she said. "We can't wait for it."