Ottawa delgued by rain forcing school closures, power outs
High winds and driving rains are causing power outages and school closures across Ottawa Monday morning.
Hydro Ottawa was working on restoring power to a few thousand people in different parts of the city, as the high winds had knocked out power lines.
Flooding was reported on some city streets and in parking lots and several schools had been closed.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board was reporting the closure of Richmond Public School, Charles Hulse School, Stephen Leacock in Kanata, Castor Valley Elementary School and Stonecrest Elementary school. The schools had all lost power or suffered some flooding.
St. Philip, St. Isidore, and St. Michael, Schools in the Catholic board had also lost power, but remained open.
Trees were also down across the city causing isolated road closures in a few places.
Ottawa has been deluged by rain across the region with a special weather statement having been issued on Saturday warning that as much as 100 millimetres of rain could fall by the end of Monday.
The rain was at its heaviest Monday morning and is expected to taper off in the afternoon. The additional rain this weekend, on top of the spring flooding pushed this into the wettest year Ottawa has ever seen with 1213 millimetres of precipitation having fell so far in 2017.
