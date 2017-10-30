Ottawa health board votes for SIS exemption

Ottawa's Board of Health voted Monday night to apply for an exemption of their own, paving the way for the city to get more directly involved in offering supervised injection services.

The final decision on how long the city's current temporary site will stay open won’t be voted on until January— giving staff time to produce a report on the operation of the site—but the vote puts the city on track to offer a range of harm-reduction services.

In their report, staff said that the city will consider a range of options, including a permanent site, when full data on the site at 179 Clarence St. is available.



Dr. Isra Levy, the medical officer of health, said the site is operating well so far.



“The operations, then, are not mature enough to report on,”he said, as part of his verbal report. “But I can assure you that what is happening there is professionalism and commitment to service.”

The site has seen approximately 500 visits since it opened in September, said Andrew Hendricks, of OPH.

Ottawa Public Health has operated an interim site since late September, but were only permitted to do so under a special, 120-day exemption piggybacking on the exemption provided to the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre.