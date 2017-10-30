Ottawa protestors want all judges trained on sexual assault law

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Ottawa courthouse Monday to protest a recent acquittal of a man who had sex with his wife without her consent.

“This is why women don’t come forward,” said organizer Allison Pilon. “This is why we have such a hard time talking about sexual assault.”

The group, carrying signs with slogans like “No means no, even after ‘I do’,” was demonstrating after Justice Robert J. Smith acquitted an Ottawa man of having sex without his wife’s consent because neither him nor his wife understood that to be an illegal act.

The Attorney General’s office has not yet decided whether or not they are appealing the case.

The case was a spark for Pilon to get involved and speak up for the rights of sexual assault survivors. She had never organized a rally before, but was inspired to do so after hearing about the case. “I was actually ranting on Twitter,” she said. “I thought, I wanted to organize a rally, and I wanted to do it quickly.”

The group homed in on sexual assault training for sitting judges as a specific change that would help survivors. In Ontario, new judges are required to go through training, but for sitting judges the training is not mandatory.

A bill currently before the senate would require federally appointed judges to receive training about sexual assault law before taking their seat on the bench.