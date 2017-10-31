Board of health comes out against provincial plan

Ottawa health officials are pushing back against a provincial plan to restructure public health organizations, saying it would cause Ottawa to sacrifice the city's autonomy and ability to work with partners.

A recent provincial report proposed public health operations be delivered through 14 local health integration networks (known as LHINs), rather than through the 36 public health units that currently exist in the province.

Members of the board of health are mystified as to what benefits that might bring.

“We don’t know, as least I don’t know, what problem they’re trying to solve,” said Coun. Shad Qadri, chair of the board of health, on Tuesday. “That’s the confusing part for me. why all of the sudden we’re doing this model change, when as far as I know nobody’s really asking for it.”

“It almost seems like a solution looking for a problem,” said Jo-Anne Poirier, vice-chair of the board.

Under the proposal, Ottawa Public Health would become part of the Champlain LHIN, which serves a large area in Eastern Ontario. OPH says that would be a bad idea, since it would distance the public health unit from municipal government.

“We’d like to be sure that whatever reforms are brought in will actually build on that, and leverage our ability to partner with the housing sector, with other local government entities that impact health.” said Dr. Isra Levy, chief medical officer of health. “It really is everyone, and we can only achieve that if we’re integrated. The risk to that integration is something we see as profound.”

On Monday, the board of health approved a report that outlined a number of responses that will be brought to the province.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury noted Ottawa is a unique municipality with unique challenges that are best addressed on a municipal level.