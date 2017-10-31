'It's not a done deal': Fleury optimistic on shelter application

Coun. Mathieu Fleury said he can muster support to reject the controversial Salvation Army application after a draft of a city staff report was leaked last week.

"I'm confident that we can get support from colleagues," said Fleury. "I'm very confident that it's not a done deal."

Fleury called the report "very irritating," adding that "there's a lot in the report that's just wrong."

The draft, which is still unfinished and has not been publicly released by the city, suggests staff will recommend approval for the project, which has drawn substantial opposition from the Vanier Community Association.

“It is extremely disappointing that the city is not considering the concerns expressed by the residents and is not requiring a social impact assessment to be done” said Lauren Touchant, who sits on the board of the Vanier Community Association. “It is unfortunate that a decision is being made without considering how it will impact a neighbourhood.”

The VCA is accusing the city of breaking its own rules in supporting the site. They argue that a “shelter accommodation” is not allowed on a traditional mainstreet. The bylaw is unclear on this: it isn’t expressly forbidden under that zoning category, but in another part of the bylaw, traditional mainstreets aren’t included in the places that shelters are allowed.

Fleury is continuing to work with the VCA to try to gather the votes to reject the application at planning committee, and city council if necessary. He wouldn't "reveal all of [his] strategies," but said that both the VCA and himself are actively meeting with councillors about the application.

He's also not ruling out taking this to Ontario Municipal Board.

"We could still win at the OMB, I'm not worried about that," he said on Tuesday. He added that "from a procedural standpoint, there's enough here to get it sent back" at the municipal level, however.