Kanata group calls to scrap plans for mobile injection van

We the Parents, an organization which supports children and teenagers with substance use issues, is calling on the city to reconsider its preliminary support for a mobile supervised injection site until there is evidence they work.

Sean O’Leary, founder of the organization, gave a polarizing speech against the notion of mobile supervised injection services to the Board of Health Monday evening, which appeared to take a number of officials by surprise, given his advocacy for harm reduction amidst the opioid crisis.

“What [Ottawa Public Health] is proposing has no scientific evidence,” said O’Leary, speaking with Metro on Tuesday. “There’s no research on doing one of these.”

O’Leary argued that ultimately, a mobile service would not provide as much benefit to the outer areas of the city—ostensibly the areas it is meant to serve, given the concentration of physical locations in the core. O’Leary said that he only knows of five teenagers who are injecting in Kanata, as opposed to “a list of 100 kids who are snorting these percs, or Oxy".

“If you look at the use that’s going on,” he said, “a lot more of the use in the suburbs is snorting, or smoking the drugs in a bong.”

O’Leary said that teenagers who use drugs in Kanata have told him that, in their opinion, a mobile van would be an unsuitable service.