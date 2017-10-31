Probe of long-term care homes to begin Wednesday

A third-party review into the city’s long-term care homes will begin on November 1, according to a memo from city manager Steve Kanellakos.

Leading the review is Greg Fougère, who served as the CEO of the Perley and Rideau Veterans’ Health Centre for 17 years.

According to the memo, sent to members of council Tuesday afternoon, the review will culminate in a final report that will be completed “no later” than next spring.

“The scope of the review includes a thorough review of data, documents and files associated with the operations of the homes and of the incidents, as well as interviews with key stakeholders,” said Kanellakos.

The review was ordered after three employees of an Ottawa long-term care home were fired in connection with recordings documenting verbal abuse of an elderly resident in September.

In July, the province issued an order to the city directing them to improve safety and care at three of their long-term care homes, after reports of abuse and neglect were brought to the province.