Ontario Colleges, faculty head back to the table

Ontario colleges and the faculty union are heading back to the bargaining table Thursday, as the province works to end the strike, now in its third week.

“We were glad that they have chosen to be back at the table, because we’ve been ready to be back at the table since day one,” said Sean Pentecost, the Algonquin College union representative. “We’ve always been willing to negotiate. If there’s a deal to be had, we will make it.”

“We need to end the strike and get our students and faculty back in the classroom,” said Sonia Del Missier, chair of the bargaining team for the colleges. “We can reach a settlement quickly and have classes start again early next week.”

“We’re interested in hearing what they have to say,” said JP Hornick, chair of the union bargaining team. “There’s been no real indication on whether they have moved their position.”

On Monday, Premier Kathleen Wynne said she wouldn’t rule out back-to-work legislation, but Pentecost said that they don’t expect to see such legislation. “The province always has that in their back pocket, but we don’t believe that will be necessary,” he said.

Students at Algonquin college have been “very supportive from the beginning,” said Pentecost. Their main concern has been semester completion. Striking faculty at Algonquin have been told that the colleges are working on solutions to address what will, at minimum, be a three-week loss of classes, but that faculty “will only find out what that is when we get back to work.”