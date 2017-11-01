Phoenix continues to falter

The Phoenix pay system moved in the wrong direction yet again in the latest update, released Wednesday. The system now has 265,000 cases outstanding above and beyond a normal workload, up from 257,000 last month and well above the government's target of zero. The number of cases being dealt with inside service times fell from 62 per cent to 60 per cent.

Minister of Public Services and Procurement Carla Qualtrough said part of the problem is that the government was processing so many new collective agreements.



“We have diverted significant resources away from handling the backlog which is why it has not gone down in the past four weeks,” she said.



The government has missed targets for those collective agreements, prompting a complaint earlier this week from the Public Service Alliance of Canada.