Safer Roads Ottawa looks to the future

Six years after it initially launched, Safer Roads Ottawa (SRO) is looking to become a more permanent and sustainable organization that is able to do more to improve road safety.

“We received a lot of accolades from the transportation committee today, but the underlying message is ‘do more’,” said Rob Wilkinson, coordinator of SRO.

While the committee and SRO are upbeat about the results, the stats are less conclusive: there were seven fewer fatalities in 2015, while injuries and total collisions ticked upwards, slightly. (Data from 2016 is not yet available.)

“We’re going to keep pushing the envelope, and finding new technologies, doing more education,” he said. “Ultimately, until we get to zero, I give myself an F.”

As this term of council enters its final year, the bulk of the funding for SRO—$425,000—is set to run out, as it was initially granted as part of a strategic initiatives fund. On top of that money, SRO has an annual budget of $72,000.

That money has been used on some high-profile safety initiatives, including the automatic license plate reader program and an upcoming program to install cameras to catch drivers who pass stopped school buses.

Those have been lucrative programs for the city: the automatic license plate program has, according to Wilkinson, netted the city around $650,000 in fine revenue.

But that money goes to the city’s general revenue, not to SRO. The group, though, is now planning on bringing a report to transportation committee that would recommend ways for SRO to be self-funding.

“One of the ways we’re coming from is how can we use the technology pieces that we’re going to be asked to implement [...] fo fund the ongoing costs of the program,” said Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the irony that under that model the more successful he is, the less money the group would get, is not lost on him.

“If I’m more successful, that means fewer people dying and getting injured on the road,” he said. “Ideally, I’m the one municipal employee who’s working to get out of a job.”