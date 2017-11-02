Sinkhole opens up on Rideau Street

A number of bus routes are being diverted to the Mackenzie King Bridge after a small sinkhole opened up on Rideau Street, not far from where a larger sinkhole opened up in the summer of 2016.

The sinkhole is a far cry from its 2016 cousin, at only about eight feet wide. But its location—essentially in the middle of the road—was enough to force OC Transpo to reroute all buses using that corridor south.

“Crews are currently on Rideau Street investigating a pothole that has developed over a sanitary sewer," said Steve Cripps, director of O-Train construction services. "Rideau Street has been blocked to traffic as a precaution and to facilitate the investigation. The City’s Infrastructure Services office has been apprised of this situation.”

The city did not comment on whether or not construction on the LRT tunnel below Rideau Street would be affected, or if any parts of the tunnel had been damaged by the sinkhole.