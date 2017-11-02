Sinkhole opens up on Rideau Street
It's the second sinkhole on this stretch of Rideau Street in as many years.
A number of bus routes are being diverted to the Mackenzie King Bridge after a small sinkhole opened up on Rideau Street, not far from where a larger sinkhole opened up in the summer of 2016.
The sinkhole is a far cry from its 2016 cousin, at only about eight feet wide. But its location—essentially in the middle of the road—was enough to force OC Transpo to reroute all buses using that corridor south.
“Crews are currently on Rideau Street investigating a pothole that has developed over a sanitary sewer," said Steve Cripps, director of O-Train construction services. "Rideau Street has been blocked to traffic as a precaution and to facilitate the investigation. The City’s Infrastructure Services office has been apprised of this situation.”
The city did not comment on whether or not construction on the LRT tunnel below Rideau Street would be affected, or if any parts of the tunnel had been damaged by the sinkhole.
Repairs had started by Thursday afternoon. "Crews are currently using a hydro-vac to further expose the area in question to confirm the initial indications," said Cripps. "Once that is complete, the area will be backfilled with concrete, and a steel plate will be placed over the area. Once we have Engineer’s sign-off, the road will be reopened.”
