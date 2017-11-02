The O-Trains need a name

When the Confederation LRT line opens next year, all 40 trains in Ottawa’s rail system will have names chosen by children from the city.

Children 16 and under can submit their name suggestions through OC Transpo’s website. The names must have 16 characters or fewer and fit into one of five categories: people, animals, the natural world, Canadian culture, and history.

“Naming trains is a tradition that goes back to the beginning of railways,” said Coun. Stephen Blais, chair of the transit commission. “It gives trains an identity and a little bit of personality. It gives us a way to connect with them as they become an important part of the city in which we live.”

The Confederation Line will have 34 electric trains running on it, in addition to the six diesel trains that currently run on the Trillium Line.

Sadly, Trainy McTrainface—the early and far-and-away favourite, judging by social media—won’t be allowed. For one thing, it has 17 characters, and for another a train in Sweden already has that name.