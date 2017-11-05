Campus book stores concerned that federal copyright law changes could hurt students

Campus book stores are asking the government to tread lightly as it reviews copyright laws and not to make changes that could cost students more money.

Adam Hustwitt, president of Campus Stores Canada, said the government’s review has them concerned specifically about the fair-dealing provision in existing copyright law.

Currently, colleges and universities pay licensing fees to allow copying of some chapters and article for course material using that fair-dealing exemption.

Hustwitt said if that changes, it could become a major cost for students.

“If fair dealing is taken away, we might have to pay copyright fees for those pieces,” he said.

He said a lot of course material is now available online through journals that schools subscribe to, but removing the fair-dealing exemption would still be a problem for some students.

He said it might force professors to assign full textbooks that otherwise they might just use a single chapter from.