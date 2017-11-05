Salvation Army report sets up battle between city staff and community

A final version of a staff report on the Salvation Army’s controversial proposal for 333 Montreal Road was released late last week, with city staff remaining steadfast in their support for the project, despite objections from the community and local councillor



Coun. Mathieu Fleury had asked that the committee hold a joint meeting that would consider both the land use issues and whether or not the application would be the best use of city social-services money.

But in a Thursday memo sent to members of council staff ruled that out.

Fleury’s position has long been that even if the zoning application goes through, the site would be detrimental to the neighbourhood. He has asked that staff consider the social use of the application in addition to its zoning implications.

“Planning staff cannot keep washing their hands of responsibility of the land use impacts by saying that zoning isn’t intended to control individual problem behaviour,” wrote Fleury, in a lengthy, eight-page response included in the final report. “Of course, this is untrue. If it were true, we would have no problem putting halfway houses next to schools.”

Fleury noted in an interview last week that the shelter model was “outdated” and was akin to wasting money that could otherwise be spent on housing-first solutions.

“People don’t recognize that millions and millions of dollars are going into this,” noting that the province capped its contribution to cities for shelters in 2012.

The memos, and the subsequent report, appear to solidify a pitched battle between city staff on one side, and the community and their councillor on the other, when the application goes before planning committee on November 14.

The report notes that of 347 community comments submitted to city staff, only five were supportive of the application.

The Vanier Community Association, which has convened 10 working groups that are working with the city on alternatives, are also pushing for a more socially-focused approach to the application.