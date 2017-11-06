Dr. Isra Levy leaving Ottawa Public Health

Ottawa’s medical officer of health is resigning from his post at the end of this year.

Dr. Isra Levy posted a statement online Monday, announcing that his last day in the post would be Dec. 15.

“I have been the Medical Officer of Health in Ottawa for almost 10 years. Every day I have felt immense pride,” he said in the written statement.

He said the time for changes was at hand and he was sure the work they were doing would continue in his stead.

“All organisations benefit from leadership renewal. I know that the Board, the senior leadership and the committed team at OPH will take the organisation forward with steady hands, and with high aspirations.”

Levy is leaving his post to take up a position with Canadian Blood Services. He said he’s looking forward to new challenges in that position.

“Canadian Blood Services is an internationally respected organisation, on the leading edge and a proud contributor to national and international work in transfusion and transplantation science and medicine.”