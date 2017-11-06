Hard Rock Casino application can go through smaller committee

City staff are standing by plans to put the expansion of the Rideau Carleton Raceway and Casino through a smaller low-profile city committee. Several councillors had expressed concerns last week that the expansion from 21 gaming tables to 35 was moving through the Committee of Adjustment, rather than the broader planning committee. Rick O’Connor, the city’s solicitor, said in a memo to council that the proposed changes falls within what the more minor committee can do and they can’t simply move it to the larger hearing.

“There is therefore an obligation upon the Committee to hear a matter,” he wrote. “It is Legal Services view that the committee could not unilaterally refuse to hold a hearing.”



He also told councilors that, given the committee of adjustment is an arm’s length city board, they have to be careful about submissions they might make.



“Given the quasi-judicial role of the Committee of Adjustment and the fact its members are appointed by council, staff advise caution in members of council making submissions to the committee.