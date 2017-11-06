Ontario beehives washed out by rain expecting less honey

A wet rainy summer has reached deep inside Ontario's beehives.

Beekeepers are reporting a dramatic drop in honey production, following unusually cold and rainy summer months that have prevented the pollinators to get out of the hives and do their job.

According to a recent survey conducted by Ontario Beekeepers Association, nearly 60 per cent of beekeepers across the province reported they were seeing a 50 per cent reduction in the production of honey this year compared to last year. The trend was found both in small beekeeping projects with fewer than 50 colonies, as well as in larger operations of more than 5,000 colonies.

Plants don't yield a lot of nectar - a sugary fluid collected by bees to make into honey - in cold temperatures, said association president Jim Coneybeare. Generally, a minimum of 20-25C is required for both plants to produce nectar and bees to leave hives to collect it, he said.

"Throughout August for instance, I don't know if we saw a 25-degree day," he said, adding significantly rainy periods from spring throughout summer also washed away most of that nectar.

Last year, Ontario produced over 4,000 tones of honey worth nearly $30 million, according to the province's data catalogue. The production was a slight decrease from the previous year as well, but last year it was due to too much dryness.

Bad weather also affects bee population, as the queen bees are less likely to get out and mate.

Coneybeare, a beekeeper himslef and owner of Coneybeare Honey just outside of Guelph, said the market will see less honey from Ontario but it may not necessarily translate into price hike.