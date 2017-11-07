Ottawa Public Library channels 'School of Rock' with instrument lending program
Anyone with a library card will be able to take out an instrument for up to 12 weeks.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
With a little starpower on hand, Ottawa Public Library announced a new musical instrument lending program designed to give those wanting to jam the tools to do it.
The Ottawa Public Library announced the new program, which will allow anyone in the city with a library card to rent an instrument from the downtown or Nepean Centrepointe branches.
Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan was on hand Tuesday for the announcement to support the program and even donate a guitar to the cause.
“I don’t know what I would have done without music in my life,” said McLachlan. She criticized the way music education has been cut from school curriculums worldwide, adding that “I think we all need music in our lives,” and that the “means and opportunity [to learn an instrument] should be available to everyone.”
The program is sponsored by Sun Life Financial, who are donating $140,000 and 150 instruments to the program.
“This took a lot of effort on everyone’s part,” said Danielle McDonald, CEO of the Ottawa Public Library. “I think I can say this is one of the best days we’ve had.”
Library card holders will be able to take out a range of instruments, including guitars (both electric and acoustic), violins, and keyboards. They will be able to take out one instrument at a time on a three-week loan, with the ability to renew it up to three times.
“I can imagine a recently retired grandmother, borrowing a guitar just to try it out,” said McDonald.
The library is also kicking off a donation drive for instruments—residents with something to donate can drop it off at either the main or Nepean Centrepointe branch, or the Long & McQuade on Hunt Club Road.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'The world will just not be the same': Driver charged in death of Parkdale cyclist
-
As Ontario college strike rumbles on, out-of-pocket students speak out
-
Halifax's Brooklyn: Downtown Dartmouth one of country's hippest neighbourhoods
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south