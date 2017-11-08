Snow on the way: Environment Canada issues weather advisory for Ottawa
Flurries are expected on Thursday evening. Untreated surfaces are expected to become icy and slippery.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
If you can get home early and sit by the fire Thursday evening you should, as bad weather is headed for Ottawa.
Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory Wednesday, warning people should expect snowfall and rapidly failing temperatures heading into tomorrow evening.
According to the agency, a cold front moving from Southern Ontario will head over the city just as it’s hit with scattered rain showers.
This will lead to flurries and any untreated surfaces will become icy and slippery into the evening.
This will be the first snowfall to hit Ottawa this season.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police