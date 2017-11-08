Snow on the way: Environment Canada issues weather advisory for Ottawa

If you can get home early and sit by the fire Thursday evening you should, as bad weather is headed for Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory Wednesday, warning people should expect snowfall and rapidly failing temperatures heading into tomorrow evening.

According to the agency, a cold front moving from Southern Ontario will head over the city just as it’s hit with scattered rain showers.

This will lead to flurries and any untreated surfaces will become icy and slippery into the evening.