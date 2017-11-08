News / Ottawa

Snow on the way: Environment Canada issues weather advisory for Ottawa

Flurries are expected on Thursday evening. Untreated surfaces are expected to become icy and slippery.

A pedestrian crosses the Bank Street Bridge in a snowstorm.

Justin Tang / The Canadian Press

If you can get home early and sit by the fire Thursday evening you should, as bad weather is headed for Ottawa.

Environment Canada issued a weather travel advisory Wednesday, warning people should expect snowfall and rapidly failing temperatures heading into tomorrow evening.

According to the agency, a cold front moving from Southern Ontario will head over the city just as it’s hit with scattered rain showers.

This will lead to flurries and any untreated surfaces will become icy and slippery into the evening.

This will be the first snowfall to hit Ottawa this season.

