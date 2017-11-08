Man, 27, arrested after Lowertown stabbing

A 27-year-old man is in police custody after a stabbing near the corner of St Patrick Street and King Edward Avenue on Tuesday night.

Shawn Satterly was arrested at the scene, and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon and two counts of substance possession.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police say that one other man, who was stabbed in the altercation, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. Ottawa paramedics said that he suffered significant blood loss as a result of the stabbing.