Ottawa's junior teams lace up for outdoor hockey at family-friendly price

After the stars of the NHL lace up, Ottawa’s junior teams will take to the ice at Landsdowne in another outdoor hockey game with much more family friendly pricing.

On Wednesday, president of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Gilles Courteau announced that an outdoor game between Ottawa 67’s and les Olympiques de Gatineau will take place December 17 at TD Place.

He referred to the event as an early Christmas present and an exciting experience for both trainers and players in the league.

The game will happen one day after the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens compete at the NHL Canadian Classic, in which about 30,000 attendees are expected.

The infrastructure will already be laid out for the Juniors’ game. Courteau noted that the tickets will be sold at a family-friendly price, and therefore hopes to see at least 15,000 fans in attendance.

Ottawa 67's Head Coach and VP Hockey Operations, Andre Touringy said that the event is special.

At some point him, he said his team will need to discuss the difference between playing indoors versus outdoors, but that’s not his worry for now.

“We’ll see when will be there, but from now, we have to stay away from those distractions and focus on the present.”

Ottawa 67's captain, Travis Barron said he was ecstatic on first hearing about the games, and looks forward to the actual event.

“When that Sunday comes we’re all gonna be really excited and gonna have a lot of energy to hopefully get a win.”