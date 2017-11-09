Ottawa police dog saves a life

At least one Ottawa police dog has been a very, very good dog this week.

Ottawa police say that one of the dogs from their K9 unit was able to save a woman from suicide on Wednesday.

When police arrived at the scene, responding to a call about a woman threatening to harm herself, they were unable to find her. They do not have a dog’s nose, however. Once the K9 unit was called in, police were able to locate her in a nearby bush.

“The quick action of these frontline officers and the K9 unit undoubtedly led to the woman’s survival,” said police in a statement.