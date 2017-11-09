Ottawa police dog saves a life
It's the second time this year that a police dog has saved the life of someone who attempted suicide.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
At least one Ottawa police dog has been a very, very good dog this week.
Ottawa police say that one of the dogs from their K9 unit was able to save a woman from suicide on Wednesday.
When police arrived at the scene, responding to a call about a woman threatening to harm herself, they were unable to find her. They do not have a dog’s nose, however. Once the K9 unit was called in, police were able to locate her in a nearby bush.
“The quick action of these frontline officers and the K9 unit undoubtedly led to the woman’s survival,” said police in a statement.
This is the second time this year that a police dog has saved a life—police say that earlier this year, their K9 unit was able to locate a man who had also attempted suicide, in the woods.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Millard’s texts reveal savagery, self-absorption, lack of empathy: DiManno
-
Feds tout expanded parental leave, new caregiver benefit as questions remain
-
Kevin Spacey to be cut from finished Ridley Scott film and replaced by Christopher Plummer
-
Medical marijuana dispensary owner charged after Halifax-area traffic stop