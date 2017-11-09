News / Ottawa

Ottawa police dog saves a life

It's the second time this year that a police dog has saved the life of someone who attempted suicide.

An Ottawa K9 unit dog, Nika, at a Police Week event.

At least one Ottawa police dog has been a very, very good dog this week. 

Ottawa police say that one of the dogs from their K9 unit was able to save a woman from suicide on Wednesday. 

When police arrived at the scene, responding to a call about a woman threatening to harm herself, they were unable to find her. They do not have a dog’s nose, however. Once the K9 unit was called in, police were able to locate her in a nearby bush. 

“The quick action of these frontline officers and the K9 unit undoubtedly led to the woman’s survival,” said police in a statement. 

This is the second time this year that a police dog has saved a life—police say that earlier this year, their K9 unit was able to locate a man who had also attempted suicide, in the woods. 

