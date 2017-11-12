Algonquin College to extend classes into December

If the strike affecting colleges across Ontario ends this week, Algonquin students can expect a much longer fall semester and could even lose their study week in February.

Claude Brulé, the school’s Senior Vice President Academic, sent a letter to students on Friday to warn about extensions to their term.

He confirmed that classes will go until Dec. 22 this year and will come back on Jan. 2. Fees for class originally due on Nov. 15 have been moved back to Dec. 8.

Brulé said the school doesn’t yet know when the strike will end and that plans for a February study week are not final and that time could be needed for classes.