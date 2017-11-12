Poll finds support for Ottawa's Greenbelt

A national research company has found that most Canadians want the greenbelt around Ottawa expanded or kept as is, assuming they have heard about it at all.



Forum Research surveyed of Canadians as part of regular polling it does on many topics.



The company’s president Lorne Bozinoff said they’ve not looked at the issue before.

“We survey on a variety of topics every months, not just pure politics, but various aspects and this is one we wanted to do,” he said.



Mostly, the survey found that Canadians generally aren’t familiar with the belt, which is an area of open space with heavy restrictions on any development and is managed largely by the NCC.

According to the results, which gauged Canadians across the country, only 32 per cent of people were familiar with the greenbelt at all.

When asked directly about the greenbelt, the most popular response on the survey was for expansion at 39 per cent, followed by 32 per cent of people who said they don’t know, 23 per cent of people said it was fine as is and just five per cent of people wanted any contraction of it.

Bozinoff said it’s obviously not a big issue for people, but if there ever was an opportunity for expansion it could be worth government considering.

“I can’t say it’s a particularly salient issue on the other hand if there was an opportunity to expand the greenbelt it would be favourably received.”