Invest Ottawa getting new tenant

Invest Ottawa is hoping their latest tenant can help bridge the gap between the city’s two biggest industries and ultimately see both succeed.

Economic development Minister Navdeep Bains announced last week that the federal government’s innovation lab would be moving into Invest Ottawa’s Bayview Yeard building

Bains said the government wants Canada to be an innovation hub and this move helps with that.

“This move to Bayview Yards will allow government to work side by side with Canadian entrepreneurs and firms to spur innovation, leading to the development of innovative products and technologies,” he said in a statement.

Michael Tremblay, Invest Ottawa’s CEO, said the move is a major one because it can help bring the government and the tech sector together.



“We live in a city that is chock full of tech companies, but we’re known as a government city. Regardless of where you are, when you think of Ottawa you think of big government.”

He said that is a big step for the city because there is a lot of work in bringing tech solutions to government problems.

“The government modernization market is a $3.5 trillion marketplace.”

He said having the government’s lab at Invest Ottawa will be a real boost for local businesses.

“They know how to map government capabilities into a place where you can actually turn that into an opportunity for a small to medium enterprise company.”

Tremblay said the market is there if small companies can crack into it. For some government procurement can be an intimidating process, but this has the potential to make some of those barriers easier.