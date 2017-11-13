Ottawa could be getting a Lyft

After announcing their plans to expand to Toronto by year's end, it appears rideshare company Lyft may, at the very least, be kicking the tires in Ottawa as well.



According to the city's lobbyist registry, On October 17, Robert Grant, currently the senior director of public policy with Lyft, met with Mathieu Gravel, the city's director of outreach, along witn Jason Clark, a lobbyist with Crestview Strategies, an Ottawa- and Toronto-based public affairs agency representing the company at the federal level.

On the same day, according to federal lobbying activity filings, Clark also met with staff from the Prime Minister's Office and Transport Canada on behalf of the company.

Clark confirmed the meeting, but said he could not coment further. Multiple attempts to reach Grant were unsuccessful. Lyft acknowledged, but did not respond, to Metro's requests for comment.

Lyft is the main competitor to Uber, but only in the United States. It's a smaller company and Toronto would be its first non-American city, but it has been praised by some for its more rigorous driver training and for generally avoiding the types of scandals that have dogged Uber over the past year.

Dan Moulton, a spokesperson for Crestview Strategy, did not answer whether or not Lyft was planning an Ottawa expansion, and declined to comment on the contents of the meeting with city staff.



"There are a number of cities across the country that would be a good fit for Lyft," said Moulton, "but right now we’re focused on a successful Toronto launch."