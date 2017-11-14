News / Ottawa

Board of health appoints acting medical officer of health

Dr. Vera Etches will take over as the head of Ottawa Public Health after Dr. Isra Levy announced his resignation last week.

Dr. Vera Etches, left, was appointed the acting medical officer of health by the Board of Health on Tuesday, November 14.

Kieran Delamont / Metro Order this photo

Dr. Vera Etches, left, was appointed the acting medical officer of health by the Board of Health on Tuesday, November 14.

Ottawa Public Health has selected Dr. Vera Etches as the acting medical officer of health, replacing Dr. Isra Levy, who announced he was leaving the public health agency last week. 

Etches has been Levy’s deputy since 2014, and an associate medical officer of health since 2009.

Etches said that she is happy with the confidence the board has in her, and that she looks forward to working with a “strong team.”

Etches will be charged with tackling the opioid crisis, something that she said she “has been leading internally” over the last few months.”

The board of health will still have to appoint a permanent medical officer of health, but there’s precedent for the acting medical officer taking over more permanently — Dr. Levy himself was promoted in that way back in 2008. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...