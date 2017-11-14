Board of health appoints acting medical officer of health

Ottawa Public Health has selected Dr. Vera Etches as the acting medical officer of health, replacing Dr. Isra Levy, who announced he was leaving the public health agency last week.

Etches has been Levy’s deputy since 2014, and an associate medical officer of health since 2009.

Etches said that she is happy with the confidence the board has in her, and that she looks forward to working with a “strong team.”

Etches will be charged with tackling the opioid crisis, something that she said she “has been leading internally” over the last few months.”