Union head wants Liberals to kill Phoenix Pay system, start again

One of the public service’s largest unions said Tuesday the Phoenix pay system isn't going to rise from the ashes— and it’s time to abandon it and start anew.

Debi Daviau, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, said her members have lost confidence in Phoenix. She said many of the people she represents are IT workers now tasked with fixing the beleaguered pay system, and they have been blunt.



“They are the ones that are on the ground trying to fix this system and they now believe it can never fully be fixed,” she said at a news conference Tuesday.

Daviau said they believe they can have a new system up and ready for testing within a year.

“We can get a stable pay system up and running faster than this would take to fix,” she said.

She added the government is spending millions of dollars patching and trying to repair the system that could be better spent starting from scratch.

“We will never have a stable pay system going this route,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

She said she hopes despite the embarrassment, the government will realize it’s time to pull the plug.

“I’m really hoping this well-thought-though solution, which I have communicated with them, will strike a chord with decision makers.”

Daviau believes the work could be done by IT staff already on the government payroll, making this is a cheaper solution than continuing the contract with IBM to repair Phoenix.

A stable, reliable pay system is the government’s responsibility, she said. And at this point, she’s willing to help them put together some ideas.

“I don’t believe it’s my job as the president of the union to bring them an IT solution, but I need my members to be paid.”