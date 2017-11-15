Museum ready for its rebirth

After a three-year absence and $80 million, the Canada Science and Technology Museum will re-open Friday to show how innovation has made Canada into what it is today.

A massive 1,200 square foot LED canopy over the main entrance is the first spectacle that will greet visitors to the newly renovated museum, with much more waiting for them on the inside. The museum officially reopens its doors on Nov. 17, and it will be ready with new exhibitions and more than 2,900 artifacts.

"Our goal is not to ensure that anyone learn any particular scientific or historical fact during their visit. It's that they leave more curious about science and technology and are driven to learn more,” said Christina Tessier, director general of the museum.

The museum closed in 2014 after the discovery of mould spreading from the building’s south wall.

One of the museum’s original attractions, the Crazy Kitchen exhibit, is still there, but it will be just one of 11 exhibitions

Other exhibits will explore mining and metallurgy, steam powered locomotives, wearable technology and more about the day-to-day technology that is a part of our lives, from cars to appliances.

This month the museum is also celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"When the Canada Science and Technology Museum first opened its doors 50 years ago, it was a place where, for the first time, visitors not only saw and learned about the artifacts on display, but they also saw how they worked in a hands-on experience," she said. "Our reopening is an important step in realizing our vision, but it's not the conclusion. It's the beginning of our next 50 years."