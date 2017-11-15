Ottawa basketball coach charged with sexual assault

An Ottawa basketball coach has been charged with sexual assault and police are concerned there could be other victims.

The sexual assault and child abuse section announced that Dejan "Dean" Tanasijevic has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and sexual interference.

Police accuse Tanasijevic of having sexually assaulted a woman under the age of 18, while providing her a recovery massage.

This is the second time this year Tanasijevic has been charged.