Ottawa Hospital premature baby unit close to expansion

Nora Shipton, brought her two boys to the Ottawa Hospital’s NICU Wednesday where they were born ten years ago, as the hospital announced plans for an expansion of the unit.

Her boys, Liam and Rhys were born 14-weeks premature as quadruplets, with two other brother who sadly didn’t survive. The expansion meant to allow for more private rooms to give families privacy and protect delicate premature babies from infection.

"Going through what we went through, just having individual rooms for the family would be a huge thing. There's a real need for privacy, especially when your babies die,” said Shipton.

The first phase of the expansion will be more space added to the NICU at the hospital’s general campus. The current unit has been in need of an expansion for some time, with multiple beds in the same room, and cramped space meaning more risk of infection. The expansion will mean more single patient rooms.



"It will also allow for privacy for parents and care givers to attend to their little ones. The long days and nights will be more comforting, said Dr. Jack Kitts, president and CEO of the Ottawa Hospital. “Parents will sleep better knowing their little ones are in an environment that will help them get better soon."

The campaign to renovate the NICU currently sits at nearly $4 million of its $5 million goal, which will also include state-of-the-art technology for treating premature babies. Scotiabank announced a $500,000 contribution to that fund Wednesday.