The case of Ottawa's missing bike lane

There was a great deal of confusion at the corner of Lyon and Queen Streets after cycling advocates noticed the bike lanes that they believed were going in on Lyon had been scrapped, this week.

Advocates quickly made the comparison with the Booth Street bridge, where planned bike lanes were scrapped without much in the way of transparency.

"Looks like another case of disappearing [bike lanes], similar to the Booth Street bridge situation, where plans changed behind closed doors," tweeted Bike Ottawa, a cycling advocacy group, on Tuesday night.

The reality is less malevolent, however. Responding to criticism, Coun. Catherine McKenney issued a statement on Wednesday that the intersection of Lyon and Queen had been chosen as the primary connection point between the O-Train and STO buses from Gatineau.

Cycling infrastructure will instead be shifted one block west to Bay Street—something that was included in Mayor Watson's budget speech last week. Few made that connection to the Lyon bike lanes, at the time.

McKenney, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon, acknowledged, however, she may have fumbled notifying the public.

"There was also a public information session held on July 12, 2017, at City Hall, although I acknowledge that I could have done more to ensure awareness of that," she said. "While nearby residences were flyered, it is now my understanding that the information was not put out on social media."

Heather Shearer, president of Bike Ottawa said they tend to be suspicious.