Expect a snowy Ottawa weekend
Environment Canada issues winter storm warning
In case you hadn’t already been dispelled of the notion that winter is here, a storm this weekend is set to make that clear.
Environment Canada put out a warning Thursday morning of a storm that will move through Ontario on Saturday and Sunday.
They’re warning it has the potential to bring a significant amount of rain or snow across the province, though here in Ottawa they expect it to fall mostly as snow.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall Saturday afternoon and evening and will taper off into Sunday.